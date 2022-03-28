In July 2021, Dlamini led the community charge that protected Maponya Mall from being looted.<ref name="N">Lwandile Bhengu, [https://www.news24.com/news24/southafrica/news/the-last-six-days-have-been-hell-community-activist-who-guarded-maponya-mall-tells-ramaphosa-20210718 'The last six days have been hell,' community activist who guarded Maponya mall tells Ramaphosa], ''News24'', Published: July 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>

'''Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini''' or '''Ntlantla Mohlauli''' according to a charge sheet, is a South African activist and the leader of [[Operation Dudula]].

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini or Ntlantla Mohlauli according to a charge sheet, is a South African activist and the leader of Operation Dudula.

Background

As of 28 March 2022, Nhlanhla Dlamini resides in Pimville, Soweto.[1]

July 2021 Riots

In July 2021, Dlamini led the community charge that protected Maponya Mall from being looted.[2]

Arrest

Dlamini was arrested on 24 March 2022 in connection with a housebreaking case that was opened by Victor Ramerafe of Dobsonville in Soweto.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, on 20 March 2022 after the movement accused Ramerafe's home of being a drug den.

Ramerafe denied the allegations and was accompanied by EFF members to register the case.[3]

Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on 28 March 2022. The case was been postponed to May 27 for further investigation. Dlamini was facing charges of housebreaking with intent to steal and malicious damage to property.

As part of his bail conditions, Nhlanhla Dlamini was ordered not to make any contact with the complainant, Victor Ramerafe, and that he hand over his passport to the investigating officer.

The state prosecutor told the court that police still needed to obtain statements from about three witnesses.

Magistrate Ruby Mathys also ordered Dlamini to reside at his residential address in Pimville, Soweto.[1]