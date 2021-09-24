Pindula

Nhlanhla Masuku was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce as well as chairman of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
 
'''Nhlanhla Masuku''' was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the [[Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce]] as well as chairman of [[Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]].
  
Background
==Background==
Masuku attended [[Goromonzi High School]].
'''Born:''' '''25 March 1955'''. <br/>
 
'''High School:''' [[Inyathi Secondary School]], [[Goromonzi High School]]. <br/>
 
Died: '''24 May 2016'''. <br/>
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==References==
[[Category:Economists]]
Nhlanhla Masuku was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce as well as chairman of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Background

Born: 25 March 1955.
High School: Inyathi Secondary School, Goromonzi High School.
Died: 24 May 2016.

References

