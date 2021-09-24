'''Nhlanhla Masuku''' was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the [[Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce]] as well as chairman of [[Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]].

'''Nhlanhla Masuku''' was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the [[Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce]] as well as chairman of [[Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]].