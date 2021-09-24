Difference between revisions of "Nhlanhla Masuku"
'''Nhlanhla Masuku''' was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the [[Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce]] as well as chairman of [[Zimbabwe International Trade Fair]].
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:43, 24 September 2021
Nhlanhla Masuku
|Nhlanhla Masuku
March 25, 1955
|May 24, 2016 (aged 61)
AMI Hospital, Bulawayo
|Diabetes
|Ntabazinduna
|Carol Masuku
Nhlanhla Masuku was a Zimbabwean economist. He died on 24 May 2016 from diabetes complications. At the time of his death Masuku was the chairman of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce as well as chairman of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
Background
Born: 25 March 1955.
High School: Inyathi Secondary School, Goromonzi High School.
Died: 24 May 2016.