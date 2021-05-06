Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nhlendla Zulu"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Prince '''Nhlendla Zulu''' is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu. ==Background== ===Age=== He was bor...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 14:40, 6 May 2021

Prince Nhlendla Zulu is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu.

Background

Age

He was born in 2005.[1]

References

  1. Who will be the next Zulu king?, City Press, Published: July 28, 2013, Retrieved: May 6, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nhlendla_Zulu&oldid=103519"