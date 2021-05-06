Difference between revisions of "Nhlendla Zulu"
Prince Nhlendla Zulu is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu.
Background
Age
He was born in 2005.[1]
References
