Prince Nhlendla Zulu is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu.
Background
A 2014 newspaper article suggested that Prince Nhlendla was one of the two Zulu Princes who were potential candidates to succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]
Age
He was born in 2005.[2]
- ↑ MANTFOMBI, ZOLA’S KIDS FOR ZULU KINGSHIP, Times Of Swaziland, Published: January 19, 2014, Retrieved: May 6, 2021
- ↑ MFANUKHONA NKAMBULE, Who will be the next Zulu king?, City Press, Published: July 28, 2013, Retrieved: May 6, 2021