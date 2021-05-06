|description= Prince Nhlendla Zulu is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu.

Background

A 2014 newspaper article suggested that Prince Nhlendla was one of the two Zulu Princes who were potential candidates to succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]

Age

He was born in 2005.[2]