Prince Nhlendla Zulu is the firstborn son of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and his sixth wife Zola Zelusiwe Mafu.

Background

A 2014 newspaper article suggested that Prince Nhlendla was one of the two Zulu Princes who were potential candidates to succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini.[1]

Age

He was born in 2005.[2]

References

  1. MANTFOMBI, ZOLA’S KIDS FOR ZULU KINGSHIP, Times Of Swaziland, Published: January 19, 2014, Retrieved: May 6, 2021
  2. MFANUKHONA NKAMBULE, Who will be the next Zulu king?, City Press, Published: July 28, 2013, Retrieved: May 6, 2021
