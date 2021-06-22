Difference between revisions of "Nhowe Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a
|+
'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a in [[Mashonaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 98:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
Revision as of 11:54, 22 June 2021
|Nhowe Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 316 684-3723
Nhowe Secondary School is a Mission School, between Macheke and Murehwa, in Murewha District. Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Built in 1939, The Nhowe Mission school currently serves around 1,500 students in both the primary and secondary schools. Some of these students attend the day school and travel home (which can be several miles away) every afternoon. The other students are boarding students. They live at the school in the dormitories while school is in session. Students who attend Nhowe Mission receive one of the highest-quality educations one can receive in the country of Zimbabwe. Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Currently, Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students (the U.S. equivalent of High School).
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>