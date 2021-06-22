Built in 1939, The Nhowe Mission school currently serves around 1,500 students in both the primary and secondary schools. Some of these students attend the day school and travel home (which can be several miles away) every afternoon. The other students are boarding students. They live at the school in the dormitories while school is in session. Students who attend Nhowe Mission receive one of the highest-quality educations one can receive in the country of Zimbabwe. Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Currently, Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students (the U.S. equivalent of High School).

'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a Mission School, between [[Macheke]] and [[Murehwa]], in [[Murewha]] District. [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Location

Address: Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa.

History

Built in 1939, The Nhowe Mission school currently serves around 1,500 students in both the primary and secondary schools. Some of these students attend the day school and travel home (which can be several miles away) every afternoon. The other students are boarding students. They live at the school in the dormitories while school is in session. Students who attend Nhowe Mission receive one of the highest-quality educations one can receive in the country of Zimbabwe. Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Currently, Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students (the U.S. equivalent of High School).

