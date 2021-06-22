Pindula

'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
+
'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a Mission School, between [[Macheke]] and [[Murehwa]], in [[Murewha]] District. [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
 +
 
 +
 +
 
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 
 +
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
Built in 1939, The Nhowe Mission school currently serves around 1,500 students in both the primary and secondary schools.  Some of these students attend the day school and travel home (which can be several miles away) every afternoon.  The other students are boarding students.  They live at the school in the dormitories while school is in session.  Students who attend Nhowe Mission receive one of the highest-quality educations one can receive in the country of Zimbabwe.  Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day.  Currently, Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students (the U.S. equivalent of High School).
 +
{| class="pintablefloat"   
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Line 61: Line 98:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]

Nhowe Secondary School
Location
Mashonaland Central
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 316 684-3723


Nhowe Secondary School is a Mission School, between Macheke and Murehwa, in Murewha District. Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Location

Address: Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

Built in 1939, The Nhowe Mission school currently serves around 1,500 students in both the primary and secondary schools. Some of these students attend the day school and travel home (which can be several miles away) every afternoon. The other students are boarding students. They live at the school in the dormitories while school is in session. Students who attend Nhowe Mission receive one of the highest-quality educations one can receive in the country of Zimbabwe. Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Currently, Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students (the U.S. equivalent of High School).

