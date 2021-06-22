See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Nhowe Secondary School''' is a Mission School, between [[Macheke]] and [[Murehwa]] / [[Murewa]], in [[Murehwa]] District. [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The schools complex go from pre-school through to ordinary and advanced level, and has boarding facility . It was ranked 51 with 72.31% pass rate in the '''2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools .

Location

Address: Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa.

History

The Nhowe Mission school was built in 1939. It is both a day school and a boarding school.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Other information

References

