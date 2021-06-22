Difference between revisions of "Nhowe Secondary School"
Revision as of 13:08, 22 June 2021
|Nhowe Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 316 684-3723
Nhowe Secondary School is a Mission School, between Macheke and Murehwa / Murewa, in Murehwa District. Mashonaland East Province. The schools complex go from pre-school through to ordinary and advanced level, and has boarding facility. It was ranked 51 with 72.31% pass rate in the 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Nhowe Secondary School :
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nhowe High School Farm, 46 KM peg, Mukarakate, Mucheke, P. Bag 904, Murehwa.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
The Nhowe Mission school was built in 1939. It is both a day school and a boarding school.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Students attend academic classes as well as bible classes and chapel each day. Nhowe Mission serves preschool students through Form 6 students.
Staff,
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
