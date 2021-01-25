Difference between revisions of "Nicholas McNally"
Nicholas McNally was a retired Supreme Court judge.
Background
Age
McNally was born on 22 December 1931 in Gibraltar.[1]
Career
He was a Diplomat in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland from 1954 to 1964; Legal Practitioner from 1964 to 1981; Senior Counsel 1980; High Court Judge from 1982 to 1984; and was a Supreme Court Judge from 1984 to 2001.
After he retired from the Zimbabwean Supreme Court he became the Judge of Appeal, Court of Appeal in Botswana.
McNally served on a number of boards. He served as Chairman, Chairman of the Friends of a Catholic University in Zimbabwe; a Trustee in Catholic University Board of Trustees; a member of Mashambanzou AIDS Care Trust. He was also in the Editorial Board of the Zimbabwe Law Reports; He served as the Vice-President of the Centre Party; Former Vice-Chairman of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society; Former Chairman of the Mount Pleasant Town Management Board and the Former Chairman of the Campion Society.[1]
Death
McNally died in January 2021 according to The News Hawks. The publication did not indicate the cause and place of death.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Nicholas McNally, Pass VA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 25, 2021