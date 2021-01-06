Difference between revisions of "Nicholas Murwira"

In July 2018, Nicholas Murwira was elected to Ward 9 Kario Town Council, for MDC Alliance, with 937 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Karoi Town Council with 937 votes, beating Tayengwa Foya of Zanu PF with 728 votes, Shadreck Luswani, independent with 139 votes, James Kazunza of ZIPP with 12 votes and Precious Mananavire of PRC with 11 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

