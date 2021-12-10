In July 2018, Nicholas Saizi was elected to Ward 15 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1293 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Chikomba RDC with 1293 votes, beating Farai Phinias Bwanya of MDC Alliance with 745 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

