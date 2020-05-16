Difference between revisions of "Nick Mangwana"

''We believe Nick Mangwana as secretary is part of a repressive system which is being used to oppress women in Zimbabwe. He should be stripped of his UK citizenship and his family deported back to Zimbabwe.''

''The next morning the same police denied having them in their custody. The 3 ladies were later found in [[Bindura]], bruised, raped and badly beaten.''

''Recently 3 [[MDC Alliance]] female activists [[Joana Mamombe]], Netsai Marowa, and Cecilia Chimbiri were abducted and violently raped. Police through their spokesperson admitted in the State Newspaper, the [[Herald]], that these ladies were in their custody after being arrested.''

''Out of about 49 Abductions since 2019 no arrests have been made. The abductors who torture and sexually abuse are still at large,and the State through their secretary Nick Mangwana claims abductions are fake without any evidence.''

A certain section of Zimbabweans has started an online petition to the United Kingdom government to strip Zimbabwe's Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana of his British citizenship and to deport his family. The petition accuses Mangwana of being a defender of state-sponsored abduction and torture of opposition members.

Nick Mangwana is married to Priscilla, the couple has two boys. He is reported to have been raised by strong supporters of [[Zanu- PF]], firstly his father Mabasa Mangwana who was senior in the Party Structures in [[Mashava]], and secondly by his brother Munyaradzi [[Paul Mangwana]] who is a member of Zanu-PF. Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators. He works as a Corporate Governance Consultant and Quality Improvement Manager in the NHS. He is also a political analyst of African politics where he writes under the name Nick Mangwana. He produces two articles on politics and governance each week for a daily newspaper and one weekly political journal.

Mangwana was popular with his column '''''View from the diaspora''''' which is published in the local paper, [[The Herald]] before moving to Zimbabwe. As the Chairperson of the UK Chapter he was reported to have led the establishment of Zanu-PF structures within the UK and headed the task-force that engaged with the British Government on the issue of sanctions against [[Zimbabwe]]<ref name="'Zanu PF UK,"> [http://www.zanupf-uk.com/2016/10/04/cde-ndabaniningi-nick-mangwan/Cde Ndabaniningi Nick Mangwana], ''Zanu PF UK, Published:4 October 2016 , Retrieved: 16 November 2017''</ref>In November 2017, when the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] took over the country, Nick released a video saying that [[Grace Mugabe]] was still in the country, despite other reports indicating that she had left the country.

''' Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana''' is a politician, political analyst, current Permanent Secretary in the [[ Ministry of Information , Publicity and Broadcasting Services]] and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He was the chairperson of [[Zanu-PF]] U.K chapter.

Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana is a politician, political analyst, current Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and a member of Zanu-PF. He was the chairperson of Zanu-PF U.K chapter.

Background

Political Career

It was reported that Mangwana was involved in the Kadoma Zanu-PF Youth Structures in the late 1990s before his departure to the United Kingdom. In the UK, Mangwana was reported to have remained vocal about the Party. Nick Mangwana was reported to have led the group that sought permission from the British Government for Zanu- PF to operate openly as a political party in the UK.[1]

November 2017

Zanu-PF representative in the UK, Nick Mangawana was reported to have indicated that First Lady Grace Mugabe contributed to the situation in Zimbabwe by undermining the command of the defense forces and using youth rallies to address personal issues. Mangwana released a video contrary to reports that Mrs. Mugabe was still in Zimbabwe.[2]

Zanu-PF UK Representative Says Zimbabwe First Lady Contributed to Military Action

Deportation Petition

