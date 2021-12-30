Difference between revisions of "Nicki Pugh"

Pugh serves as the principal of the Greystone Montessori and Montessori Zimbabwe .

'''Nicki Pugh''' is a Montessori educator and administrator in Zimbabwe. She is the current principal of the Greystone Montessori and Montessori Zimbabwe schools in [[Bulawayo]].

