Difference between revisions of "Nicki Pugh"

Nicki Pugh is a Montessori educator and administrator in Zimbabwe. She is the current principal of the Greystone Montessori and Montessori Zimbabwe schools in Bulawayo.
|−
Nicki Pugh is a Montessori educator and administrator in Zimbabwe. She is the of the Greystone Montessori Montessori Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
Nicki Pugh is a Montessori educator and administrator in Zimbabwe. She is the founder of the Montessori Zimbabwe Trust which owns and manages the Greystone Montessori Preschool Montessori Zimbabwe elementary school in Bulawayo
Pugh serves as the principal of the Greystone Montessori and Montessori Zimbabwe.