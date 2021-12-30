Difference between revisions of "Nicki Pugh"

Pindula

Nicki Pugh is a Montessori educator and administrator in Zimbabwe. She is the founder of the Montessori Zimbabwe Trust which owns and manages the Greystone Montessori Preschool Montessori Zimbabwe elementary school in Bulawayo

Pugh serves as the principal of the Greystone Montessori and Montessori Zimbabwe.

