'''Nico Abote''' is a Media Broadcast Specialist , Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe. He is involved in feature & short film productions, with his current film involvement, ''Jasmine Road , '' winning three Best Feature Drama at EIFF-Canada. Human/Social advocacy issues play a key role in his daily life journey specifically for the girl child and those in the creative sector .

Nico Abote is a Media Broadcast Specialist, Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe. He is involved in feature & short film productions, with his current film involvement, Jasmine Road, winning three Best Feature Drama at EIFF-Canada. Human/Social advocacy issues play a key role in his daily life journey specifically for the girl child and those in the creative sector.

Career

Abote co-founded 263AfricaTV. He is also a co-founder and executive producer at 263 Africa Media, responsible for Play Afrika TV (VOD), Cross Network TV (Christian Inspired), My Afrika Magazine (E-Magazine/Website), NewsBEPA (News App), iNgoma Music TV (Zim-Inspired Ent).

In 2016, Abote co-presented and co-produced the online video review show, iNgoma Music Show with Napoleon Nyanhi.[1]

He has directed a number of music videos including Tammy Moyo's video for her song "Ndibereke".[2]

Abote sits on the Chengeto Africa board.

Abote has over 15yrs in the media field. He has performed an almost 360 title role in a Film/TV Director, Producer, Assistant Director, Editor, Project Manager and Regional Director in both Corporate and Non-For-Profit Organisations.

Personal Life

Abote has said he enjoys golf and is learning horse riding.

