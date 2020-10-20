Difference between revisions of "Nico Abote"
Latest revision as of 07:58, 20 October 2020
|Nico Abote
|Born
|Nicodemus James Abote
|Occupation
Nico Abote is a Media Broadcast Specialist, Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe. He is involved in feature & short film productions, with his current film involvement, Jasmine Road, winning three Best Feature Drama at EIFF-Canada. Human/Social advocacy issues play a key role in his daily life journey specifically for the girl child and those in the creative sector.
Career
Abote co-founded 263AfricaTV. He is also a co-founder and executive producer at 263 Africa Media, responsible for Play Afrika TV (VOD), Cross Network TV (Christian Inspired), My Afrika Magazine (E-Magazine/Website), NewsBEPA (News App), iNgoma Music TV (Zim-Inspired Ent).
In 2016, Abote co-presented and co-produced the online video review show, iNgoma Music Show with Napoleon Nyanhi.[1]
He has directed a number of music videos including Tammy Moyo's video for her song "Ndibereke".[2]
Abote sits on the Chengeto Africa board.
Abote has over 15yrs in the media field. He has performed an almost 360 title role in a Film/TV Director, Producer, Assistant Director, Editor, Project Manager and Regional Director in both Corporate and Non-For-Profit Organisations.
Personal Life
Abote has said he enjoys golf and is learning horse riding.
References
- ↑ iNgoma, the truth Zimbabwe needs, Zimbojam, published: February 23, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017
- ↑ The next breed of Afropo-Tamy, Zimbojam, published: October 4, 20166, retrieved: June 26, 2016