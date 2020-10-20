Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nico Abote"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
m
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
| name              =  Nico Abote
 
| name              =  Nico Abote
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
| image              =  
+
| image              = Nico_Abote.jpg
 
| image_size        =   
 
| image_size        =   
 
| alt                =  
 
| alt                =  
Line 32: Line 32:
 
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 
*Television Director
 
*Television Director
*Presenter
+
*Filmmaker
 
}}
 
}}
 
| years_active      =   
 
| years_active      =   
Line 39: Line 39:
 
| organization      =  
 
| organization      =  
 
| agent              =  
 
| agent              =  
| known_for          = Being a television director.
+
| known_for          =
 
| notable_works      =  
 
| notable_works      =  
 
| style              =  
 
| style              =  
Line 80: Line 80:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Nico Abote''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, director, presenter and television producer.
+
'''Nico Abote''' is a Media Broadcast Specialist, Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe. He is involved in feature & short film productions, with his current film involvement, ''Jasmine Road,'' winning three Best Feature Drama at EIFF-Canada. Human/Social advocacy issues play a key role in his daily life journey specifically for the girl child and those in the creative sector.
 
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
Abote co-founded 263AfricaTV. He is also a co-founder and executive producer at 263 Africa Media, responsible for Play Afrika TV (VOD), Cross Network TV (Christian Inspired), My Afrika Magazine (E-Magazine/Website), NewsBEPA (News App), iNgoma Music TV (Zim-Inspired Ent).
  
He co-founded 263AfricaTV. In 2016, Abote co-presented and co-produced an online video review shoe, iNgoma Music Show with [[Napoleon Nyanhi]].<ref name="Zimbo"> [http://www.zimbojam.com/ingoma-the-truth-zimbabwe-needs/ iNgoma, the truth Zimbabwe needs], ''Zimbojam'', published: February 23, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref> He has directed a number of music videos including [[Tammy Moyo]]'s video for her song "Ndibereke".<ref name="Zim"> [http://www.zimbojam.com/the-next-breed-of-afro-pop-tamy/ The next breed of Afropo-Tamy], ''Zimbojam'', published: October 4, 20166, retrieved: June 26, 2016</ref>
+
In 2016, Abote co-presented and co-produced the online video review show, iNgoma Music Show with [[Napoleon Nyanhi]].<ref name="Zimbo"> [http://www.zimbojam.com/ingoma-the-truth-zimbabwe-needs/ iNgoma, the truth Zimbabwe needs], ''Zimbojam'', published: February 23, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017</ref>  
 
 
 
 
  
 +
He has directed a number of music videos including [[Tammy Moyo]]'s video for her song "Ndibereke".<ref name="Zim"> [http://www.zimbojam.com/the-next-breed-of-afro-pop-tamy/ The next breed of Afropo-Tamy], ''Zimbojam'', published: October 4, 20166, retrieved: June 26, 2016</ref>
  
 +
Abote sits on the Chengeto Africa board.
  
==Latest Articles Created on Pindula==
+
Abote has over 15yrs in the media field. He has performed an almost 360 title role in a Film/TV Director, Producer, Assistant Director, Editor, Project Manager and Regional Director in both Corporate and Non-For-Profit Organisations.
  
 +
==Personal Life==
 +
Abote has said he enjoys golf and is learning horse riding.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 98: Line 100:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Nico Abote - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Nico Abote Biography - Pindula
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia, Nico Abote, who is Nico Abote
+
|keywords=Nico Abote
|description=
+
|description=Nico Abote is a Media Broadcast Specialist, Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe.
 +
|image=Nico_Abote.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Nico Abote
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:]]
 

Latest revision as of 07:58, 20 October 2020

Nico Abote
Nico Abote.jpg
BornNicodemus James Abote
Occupation
  • Television Director
  • Filmmaker

Nico Abote is a Media Broadcast Specialist, Social-preneur & Filmmaker based in both Canada & Zimbabwe. He is involved in feature & short film productions, with his current film involvement, Jasmine Road, winning three Best Feature Drama at EIFF-Canada. Human/Social advocacy issues play a key role in his daily life journey specifically for the girl child and those in the creative sector.

Career

Abote co-founded 263AfricaTV. He is also a co-founder and executive producer at 263 Africa Media, responsible for Play Afrika TV (VOD), Cross Network TV (Christian Inspired), My Afrika Magazine (E-Magazine/Website), NewsBEPA (News App), iNgoma Music TV (Zim-Inspired Ent).

In 2016, Abote co-presented and co-produced the online video review show, iNgoma Music Show with Napoleon Nyanhi.[1]

He has directed a number of music videos including Tammy Moyo's video for her song "Ndibereke".[2]

Abote sits on the Chengeto Africa board.

Abote has over 15yrs in the media field. He has performed an almost 360 title role in a Film/TV Director, Producer, Assistant Director, Editor, Project Manager and Regional Director in both Corporate and Non-For-Profit Organisations.

Personal Life

Abote has said he enjoys golf and is learning horse riding.

References

  1. iNgoma, the truth Zimbabwe needs, Zimbojam, published: February 23, 2016, retrieved: June 26, 2017
  2. The next breed of Afropo-Tamy, Zimbojam, published: October 4, 20166, retrieved: June 26, 2016


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nico_Abote&oldid=93440"