Difference between revisions of "Nicole Jamu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Nicole Jamu<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:42, 1 April 2022
|Nicole Jamu
|Other names
|Popsy
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Known for
|Being a presenter on Power FM
|Website
|www
Nicole Jamu is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She is a presenter/producer on Power FM.
Background
Age
Nicole Jamu was born on 27 May.[1]
Education
Jamu attended Midlands State University (MSU).[2]
Career
Nicole Jamu started as a volunteer English newsreader on YA FM for three months in 2018 before being offered the role on a permanent basis. [2] She joined Power FM in 2020.
References
- ↑ [https://m.facebook.com/PowerFMZimbabwe/photos/a.529077870501368/4051892214886565/ Power FM Zimbabwe], Facebook, Published: May 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Nicole Jamu: How Taking a Leap of Faith Landed me my Dream Job, theweightshecarries.com, Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: April 1, 2022