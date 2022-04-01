Pindula

Nicole Jamu
Nicole Jamu Biography
EducationMidlands State University
Known forBeing a presenter on Power FM
Websitewww.facebook.com/nicole.jamu.1

Nicole Jamu is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She is a presenter/producer on Power FM.

Background

Age

Nicole Jamu was born on 27 May.[1]

Education

Jamu attended Midlands State University (MSU).[2]

Career

Nicole Jamu started as a volunteer English newsreader on YA FM for three months in 2018 before being offered the role on a permanent basis. [2] She joined Power FM in 2020.

References

  1. [https://m.facebook.com/PowerFMZimbabwe/photos/a.529077870501368/4051892214886565/ Power FM Zimbabwe], Facebook, Published: May 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
  2. 2.0 2.1 Nicole Jamu: How Taking a Leap of Faith Landed me my Dream Job, theweightshecarries.com, Published: May 18, 2020, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
