Nicole Jamu is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She is a presenter/producer on Power FM.

Background

Age

Nicole Jamu was born on 27 May.[1]

Education

Jamu attended Midlands State University (MSU).[2]

Career

Nicole Jamu started as a volunteer English newsreader on YA FM for three months in 2018 before being offered the role on a permanent basis. [2] She joined Power FM in 2020.