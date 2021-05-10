Nicolle Nkazimulo Moyo is a Zimbabwean born United Kingdom politician. On 7 May 2021, Moyo was elected councillor for Peterborough’s Hargate and Hempsted ward. Moyo stood on a Conservative Party ticket against three other candidates from the Green Party, Labour, and Liberal Democrats.

2021 Election

Nicolle Nkazimulo Moyo was elected councillor for Peterborough’s Hargate and Hempsted ward on 7 May 2021. She was elected on a Conservative Party ticket. She polled 664 votes against Kevin Tighe (Liberal Democrats) – 316 votes, Timothy Kujiyat (Labour) – 311 votes, and Samantha Godley (Green) – 113 votes.[1]