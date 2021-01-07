Difference between revisions of "Nielson Freight"
|
(Created page with "''Nielson Freight Private Limited''is a transport and logistics company founded by Tawanda Kabasa . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and diffe...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 19:48, 7 January 2021
Nielson Freight Private Limitedis a transport and logistics company founded by Tawanda Kabasa . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region