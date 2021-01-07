Difference between revisions of "Nielson Freight"

Pindula

'''Nielson Freight Private Limited''' is a transport and logistics company founded by [[Tawanda Kabasa]] . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region

Nielson Freight
IndustryTransport and logistics
FoundedTawanda Kabasa
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
ProductsTransport and Logistics

Nielson Freight Private Limited is a transport and logistics company founded by Tawanda Kabasa . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region

