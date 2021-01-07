Difference between revisions of "Nielson Freight"
''Nielson Freight Private Limited'' is a transport and logistics company founded by [[Tawanda Kabasa]] . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region
Latest revision as of 19:55, 7 January 2021
|Industry
|Transport and logistics
|Founded
|Tawanda Kabasa
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Products
|Transport and Logistics
