Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nielson Freight"

Page Discussion
 
Line 22: Line 22:
 
}}  
 
}}  
 
'''Nielson Freight Private Limited''' is a transport and logistics company founded by [[Tawanda Kabasa]] . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region
 
'''Nielson Freight Private Limited''' is a transport and logistics company founded by [[Tawanda Kabasa]] . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region
 +
Nielson Freight is headquartered in [[Harare]] [[Zimbabwe]] at  [[Boka Tobacco auction floors]].

Latest revision as of 13:34, 15 January 2021

Nielson Freight
IndustryTransport and logistics
FoundedTawanda Kabasa
HeadquartersHarare, Zimbabwe
ProductsTransport and Logistics

Nielson Freight Private Limited is a transport and logistics company founded by Tawanda Kabasa . The company has a fleet of haulage trucks and transports fuel and different consignments in the SADC region Nielson Freight is headquartered in Harare Zimbabwe at Boka Tobacco auction floors.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nielson_Freight&oldid=97238"