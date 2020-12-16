Difference between revisions of "Nigel Isheanesu Ruzario"
Latest revision as of 09:32, 16 December 2020
In July 2018, Nigel Isheanesu Ruzario was elected to Ward 15 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1506 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Kadoma Municipality with 1506 votes, beating William Seremani of Zanu-PF with 700 votes and Nicholas Anyway Marufu of NPF with 94 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
