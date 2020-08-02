Difference between revisions of "Nigel Ndlovu"

He was arrested on 1 August 2020 for protesting on the 31st of July 2020. He is being held at Magwegwe Police Station in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="twitter">ZimRights, [https://twitter.com/ZimRightsLIVE/status/1289850288266817538], ''ZimRights Live, Published: 2 August, 2020, Accessed: 2 August, 2020''</ref>

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1991|12|31}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Nigel Ndlovu <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Nigel Ndlovu <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Nigel Ndlovu is a Christian, growing media brand from the City of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, a son, brother and uncle. He is a writer, Creative guru, Online Journalist/blogger. Indie filmmaker, film director, photographer, musician/producer, poet, Actor, social entrepreneur, young ambitious media entrepreneur. Simply a mover ,shaker change maker and positive thinker.

Background

Nigel Ndlovu is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, digital online artist and politician. He was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on 31 December 1991.He started art at the age of 13 as a visual artist at secondary school, he later got interested in screenplay writing at the age of 16.In 2011 he started making short films and digital pop music. He has been in the film and art industry for over 10years. Nigel has several art, media accolades and achievements to his name.

Education

Nigel holds a BA in Media Studies with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) (2012-2016).

Career

He started art at the age of 13 as a visual artist at secondary school, he later got interested in screenplay writing at the age of 16. In 2011 he started making short films and digital pop music. He has been in the film and art industry for over 10 years. Nigel has several art, media accolades and achievements to his name.[1]

Most recently in 2018, Nigel participated in the national government elections, running as an independent Member of Parliament candidate for his constituency, he actively advocated for artists rights and respect of intellectual property. At 26 Nigel Ndlovu started Aicon Media as he noticed a huge gap in the Zimbabwean film and movie industry. In 2019 Nigel has been recognized by CBZ holdings as one of the Top 20 Youth Entrepreneurs through the Youth Entrepreneurs Programme run by CBZ Holdings in partnership Empowered Life Trust. Nigel is an amazing media practitioner who also currently run The Voice Knot Podcast. The Voice Knot Podcast is a great new platform which showcases amazing movers and shakers. Nigel has been first AD for Daniel Lasker, Cross line Pictures.

Nigel created Cultural Expressions, a series of 30-minute weekly audio-visual podcasts that focus on Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage practices and beliefs, some of which are controversial, such as bride pricing, child marriage and female genital mutilation.[2]

He has worked on the 2012 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominated film Ivevane, Isono Sami, Freedom in 2015, Ekhaya-Home (2016) and The Way It Is and The Walk where he worked with Daniel Lasker.[3]

Skills

Art Director

Journalist

Location Scout

Producer

Photographer

Production Coordinator

Scriptwriter

Sound

Voice Overs

Experience

Media Africa Intern-2015 Film, video editor and script writer

Urbanculxure.com - 2016 Brand manager/Social Media

Manager First AD for Daniel Lasker productions (Cross line Pictures)

Freelance Blogger {Kalabash media and Open Parly Zimbabwe}

Social media consultant for Ibhayisikhopo Film Projects and Divine Pro Skin Care 2017

First assistant director [Zifft short film –Freedom 2015]

Director and writer – Ekhaya short film 2016]

First assistant director – The way it is [Short film by Daniel Lasker 2016]

First assistant director - The walk [Short film by Daniel Lasker 2017]

First assistant director - The Red Maraiah by Daniel Lasker 2018

Volunteer Work Media for Intwasa Arts Festival (18-22 September 2012)

Media for Intwasa Arts Festival (21-26 September 2015)

Media for Ibumba International Arts Festival December 2015

Media for Zimbabwe International Film Festival 2015

Bulawayo music carnival 2016

Bulawayo International Art Fair 2016

Media for Intwasa Arts Festival (26-1 October 2016)

Arrest

He was arrested on 1 August 2020 for protesting on the 31st of July 2020. He is being held at Magwegwe Police Station in Bulawayo.[4]

References