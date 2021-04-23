|description=Nigel ThaSlickPastor, real name Nigel Maritinyu is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.

Nigel and Makarina were married on 10 April 2021. Nigel ThaSlick Pastor got engaged to Makarina in November 2019.<ref name="N">Paidashe Mandivengerei, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/nigel-tha-slick-pastor-ties-knot/ Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Ties Knot], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published; April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021</ref>

Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [[Gamuchirai Duve]].

Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.

Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.

Background

Wife

Makarina Mutasa

Videos

You Are unique Video







Problem ndiNigel Skit











Social Media Channels

Pictures

Nigel with Mambo Dhuterere

Nigel in Pink Suit

Nigel

Nigel with Comic Pastor

Nigel

Nigel

Nigel and Lorraine Guyo

Nigel