Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [[Gamuchirai Duve]].
Latest revision as of 16:39, 23 April 2021
|Nigel Tha Slick Pastor
|Born
|Nigel Maritinyu
|Known for
|Comedy, Acting, Inspirational Videos
|Website
|thaslickpastor
Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.
Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors Comic Pastor, Patricia Putsai and Gamuchirai Duve.
Background
Wife
Nigel and Makarina were married on 10 April 2021. Nigel ThaSlick Pastor got engaged to Makarina in November 2019.[1]
Videos
Social Media Channels
- Website: thaslickpastor.co.zw
- Youtube: Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Channel
- Facebook: fb.com/nmaritinyu
- Instagram: thaslickpastor
Pictures
References
- ↑ Paidashe Mandivengerei, Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Ties Knot, NewZimbabwe.com, Published; April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021