Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [[Gamuchirai Duve]].
 
==Background==
===Wife===
'''[[Makarina Mutasa]]'''
Nigel and Makarina were married on 10 April 2021. Nigel ThaSlick Pastor got engaged to Makarina in November 2019.<ref name="N">Paidashe Mandivengerei, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/nigel-tha-slick-pastor-ties-knot/ Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Ties Knot], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published; April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021</ref>
  
 
Line 113: Line 122:
  
 
|title=Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Biography, Comedian, Motivational Speaker - Pindula
|title=Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Biography: Wife, Videos - Pindula
 
|keywords=Nigel ThatSlickPastor, Maritinyu, Comedy, Comic Pastor
|keywords=Nigel Tha Slick Pastor, Nigel tha slick pastor wife
 
Nigel Tha Slick Pastor
Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Portrait.jpg
BornNigel Maritinyu
Known forComedy, Acting, Inspirational Videos
Websitethaslickpastor.co.zw

Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.

Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.

Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors Comic Pastor, Patricia Putsai and Gamuchirai Duve.

Background

Wife

Makarina Mutasa

Nigel and Makarina were married on 10 April 2021. Nigel ThaSlick Pastor got engaged to Makarina in November 2019.[1]

Videos

You Are unique Video



Problem ndiNigel Skit




Social Media Channels

Pictures

  • Nigel with Mambo Dhuterere

  • Nigel in Pink Suit

  • Nigel

  • Nigel with Comic Pastor

  • Nigel

  • Nigel

  • Nigel and Lorraine Guyo

  • Nigel

References

  1. Paidashe Mandivengerei, Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Ties Knot, NewZimbabwe.com, Published; April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 23, 2021
