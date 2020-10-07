Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [ [Gamu Dube]].

Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially [[WhatsApp]].

Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.

