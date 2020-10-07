Difference between revisions of "Nigel Tha Slick Pastor"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Nigel Tha Slick Pastor <!-- use common name/article title --> | honorific_suffix = | image = <!...")
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Nigel Tha Slick Pastor <!-- use common name/article title -->
| name = Nigel Tha Slick Pastor <!-- use common name/article title -->
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| image_upright =
| landscape = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
| landscape = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially [[WhatsApp]].
Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially [[WhatsApp]].
|−
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [Gamu Dube]].
|+
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors [[Comic Pastor]], [[Patricia Putsai]] and [Gamu Dube]].
==Videos==
==Videos==
|Line 113:
|Line 113:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=Nigel
|+
|title=Nigel Biography, Comedian, Motivational Speaker - Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Nigel ThatSlickPastor, Maritinyu, Comedy, Comic Pastor
|keywords=Nigel ThatSlickPastor, Maritinyu, Comedy, Comic Pastor
Latest revision as of 14:22, 7 October 2020
|Nigel Tha Slick Pastor
|Born
|Nigel Maritinyu
|Known for
|Comedy, Acting, Inspirational Videos
|Website
|thaslickpastor
Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.
Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors Comic Pastor, Patricia Putsai and Gamu Dube.
Videos
Social Media Channels
- Website: thaslickpastor.co.zw
- Youtube: Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Channel
- Facebook: fb.com/nmaritinyu
- Instagram: thaslickpastor