Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors Comic Pastor, Patricia Putsai and Gamuchirai Duve.
==Videos==
|Nigel Tha Slick Pastor
|Born
|Nigel Maritinyu
|Known for
|Comedy, Acting, Inspirational Videos
|Website
|thaslickpastor
Nigel ThaSlickPastor (real name Nigel Maritinyu) is a popular Zimbabwean actor, comedian, motivational speaker, and professional event Master of Ceremonies.
Around 2016 started a Facebook page and YouTube channel together with a group of friends were they would create weekly comic and inspirational material. Their videos became popular and circulated widely on other social media, especially WhatsApp.
Nigel is part of regular skit releases of a group comprising fellow actors Comic Pastor, Patricia Putsai and Gamuchirai Duve.
Videos
Social Media Channels
- Website: thaslickpastor.co.zw
- Youtube: Nigel Tha Slick Pastor Channel
- Facebook: fb.com/nmaritinyu
- Instagram: thaslickpastor