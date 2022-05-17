Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"

'''Night Shadaya Tawona''' is a Zimbabwean citizen. In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (Zec) chairperson [[Priscilla Chigumba ]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/08/man-arrested-for-insulting-priscilla-chigumba-through-retweet-changes-plea/ Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>

Pleading guilty

Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]

Changing plea

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]



