Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"

Latest revision as of 19:16, 17 May 2022

Night Shadaya Tawona
Shadaya Tawona.jpg
Born (1993-05-14) May 14, 1993 (age 29)
ResidenceChitungwiza Zengeza

Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean citizen. In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]

Pleading guilty

Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]

Changing plea

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]


References

  1. Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
  2. CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
  3. Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
