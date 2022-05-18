Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name = "News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018'' </ ref >

Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean citizen. In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]

Pleading guilty

Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]

Changing plea

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]



