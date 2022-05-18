Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"
|Night Shadaya Tawona
|Born
|May 14, 1993
|Residence
|Chitungwiza Zengeza
Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean citizen. In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]
Pleading guilty
Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]
Changing plea
After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]
References
- ↑ Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018