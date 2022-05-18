Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 84: Line 84:
  
 
==Pleading guilty==
 
==Pleading guilty==
 
+
'''Shadaya''' of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.<ref name="News dzezimbabwe"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/10/chigumba-insult-retweet-lands-man-in.html CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT],'' retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.<ref name="News dzezimbabwe"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/10/chigumba-insult-retweet-lands-man-in.html CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT],'' retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
 
  
 
== Changing plea==
 
== Changing plea==
 +
After his conviction, '''Shadaya''' engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name="News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
  
  
After his conviction, Shadaya engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name="News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
+
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
 +
[[Category:Citizens]]
  
==References==
+
[[Category:Citizens]]
<references/>
+
[[Category:Citizens]]
  
 
[[Category:Citizens]]
 
[[Category:Citizens]]

Latest revision as of 06:36, 18 May 2022

Night Shadaya Tawona
Shadaya Tawona.jpg
Born (1993-05-14) May 14, 1993 (age 29)
ResidenceChitungwiza Zengeza

Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean citizen. In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]

Pleading guilty

Shadaya of pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]

Changing plea

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]


References

  1. Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
  2. CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
  3. Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Night_Shadaya_Tawona&oldid=117798"