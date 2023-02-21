Difference between revisions of "Night Shadaya Tawona"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Night Shadaya Tawona''' is a Zimbabwean
|+
'''Night Shadaya Tawona''' is a Zimbabwean . .
|−
==
|+
|−
'''Shadaya'''
|+
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Shadaya''' pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.<ref name="News dzezimbabwe"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/10/chigumba-insult-retweet-lands-man-in.html CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT],'' retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
|−
After his conviction, '''Shadaya''' engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name="News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
After his conviction, '''Shadaya''' engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name="News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Citizens]]
[[Category:Citizens]]
Latest revision as of 08:16, 21 February 2023
|Night Shadaya Tawona
|Born
|May 14, 1993
|Residence
|Chitungwiza Zengeza
Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean social commentator. He airs his opinions on social media platforms, mainly on Twitter.
Shadaya seeks to raise awareness of masculinity in the modern day and signs off most of his tweets with the refrain "learn or perish". His tweets generally divide opinions among Zimbabweans.
Arrest in 2018
In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]
Shadaya pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]
After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]
Controversy
In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage.[4]
On Thursday, 16 February 2022, Shadaya commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. Shadaya posted the photo on Twitter with the caption:
The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is… that dude about to be a proud mother of two.
The tweet was viewed by tens of millions of people but it seemingly angered Rihanna's fans and feminists who derided the social commentator.
References
- ↑ Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe, NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ Rejoice Phiri, Shadaya under fire over Rihanna tweet, The Standard, Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023