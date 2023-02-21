The tweet was viewed by tens of millions of people but it seemingly angered Rihanna's fans and feminists who derided the social commentator.

The tweet was viewed by tens of millions of people but it seemingly angered Rihanna's fans and feminists who derided the social commentator.

<blockquote> The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is… that dude about to be a proud mother of two. </blockquote>

The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is…that dude about to be a proud mother of two.

On Thursday, 16 February 2022, Shadaya commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. Shadaya posted the photo on Twitter with the caption:

On Thursday, 16 February 2022, Shadaya commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. Shadaya posted the photo with the caption:

In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage.<ref name="The Standard"> Rejoice Phiri, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/standard-style/article/200007635/shadaya-under-fire-over-rihanna-tweet Shadaya under fire over Rihanna tweet], ''The Standard'', Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023</ref>

In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage.<ref name="The Standard"> Rejoice Phiri, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/standard-style/article/200007635/shadaya-under-fire-over-rihanna-tweet Shadaya under fire over Rihanna tweet], ''The Standard'', Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023</ref>

Night Shadaya Tawona is a Zimbabwean social commentator. He airs his opinions on social media platforms, mainly on Twitter.

Shadaya seeks to raise awareness of masculinity in the modern day and signs off most of his tweets with the refrain "learn or perish". His tweets generally divide opinions among Zimbabweans.

Arrest in 2018

In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba .[1]

Shadaya pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[2]

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[3]

Controversy

In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage.[4]

On Thursday, 16 February 2022, Shadaya commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. Shadaya posted the photo on Twitter with the caption:

The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is… that dude about to be a proud mother of two.

The tweet was viewed by tens of millions of people but it seemingly angered Rihanna's fans and feminists who derided the social commentator.