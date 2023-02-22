Night Shadaya Tawona

<blockquote>The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is… that dude about to be a proud mother of two.</blockquote>

On '''16 February 2022''', '''Shadaya''' commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. '''Shadaya''' posted the photo on Twitter with the caption:

In ''' February 2023''' , ''' Shadaya ''' attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage. <ref name="The Standard"> Rejoice Phiri, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/standard-style/article/200007635/shadaya-under-fire-over-rihanna-tweet Shadaya under fire over Rihanna tweet], ''The Standard'', Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023</ref> <ref name=" Americans Drag Zimbabwean “Anti-Feminist” Shadaya For Insensitive Remarks About Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship"> [https://www.africannewsagency . com/iharare/americans-drag-zimbabwean-anti-feminist-shadaya-for-insensitive-remarks-about-rihanna-and-aap-rockys-relationship-e373595a-1566-5f86-9180-332131558fdd/ Americans Drag Zimbabwean “Anti-Feminist” Shadaya For Insensitive Remarks About Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Relationship], ''Name of Publication Here'', Published: 17 February 2023, Retrieved : 21 February 2023''</ref>

In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage.<ref name="The Standard"> Rejoice Phiri, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/thestandard/standard-style/article/200007635/shadaya-under-fire-over-rihanna-tweet Shadaya under fire over Rihanna tweet], ''The Standard'', Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 21 February 2023</ref>

In March 2022, Tawona Knight Shadaya began trending on Twitter an interview with with local podcasters [[Denny J]] and [[Run G]] on the Denny J Show. A large part of the discussion was on how [[Run G]], (the female host) was so combative, rude and extremely emotional as '''Shadaya''' was ''expressing his philosophy''. It reportedly led to social media siding with the anti-feminist social media influencer ('''Shadaya'''). <ref name="5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Shadaya"> [https://iharare.com/5-things-you-probably-didnt-know-about-shadaya/ 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Shadaya], ''iharare'', Published: 16 March 2022, Retrieved: 21 February 2023''</ref>

'''Shadaya''' attained more recognition, after United States rapper Snoop Dogg endorsed him. Snoop shared a tweet by '''Shadaya''' on his Instagram page which read, ''Y’all fellas better stop going broke to prove you’re not broke to b*tches who are broke''. Following this repost, social media users applauded '''Shadaya''' for being recognized by an international artist.

After his conviction, '''Shadaya''' engaged [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]] lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.<ref name="News day"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/10/chigumba-insult-tweet-convict-changes-plea/ Chigumba insult tweet ‘convict’ changes plea - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 05 Oct 2018, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>

'''Shadaya''' pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.<ref name="News dzezimbabwe"> [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2018/10/chigumba-insult-retweet-lands-man-in.html CHIGUMBA INSULT RETWEET LANDS MAN IN COURT],'' retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>

In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) chairperson [[Priscilla Chigumba]].<ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/08/man-arrested-for-insulting-priscilla-chigumba-through-retweet-changes-plea/ Man Arrested For "Insulting" Priscilla Chigumba Through Retweet Changes Plea ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>

'''Shadaya''' first came into social media limelight as a creator of memes. A lot of his memes were quite viral on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Shadaya Tawona - Night Shadaya Tawona, Knight Shadaya Tawona, and others, is a Zimbabwean social commentator. He airs his opinions on social media platforms, mainly on Twitter. Shadaya seeks to raise awareness of masculinity in the modern day and signs off most of his tweets with the refrain "learn or perish". His tweets generally divide opinions among Zimbabweans.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family. In 2023, he as reportedly dating a woman.

School / Education

Primary:

Secondary:

Tertiary: 2013 - 2017, Bachelor of Arts, Development Studies, Midlands State University.

REportedly doing a Masters degree in Psychology.



Service/Career

Jun 2015 to Jun 2016 - Junior Administrator, Bumhudzo Old People's Home, Chitungwiza.



Shadaya first came into social media limelight as a creator of memes. A lot of his memes were quite viral on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Events

Arrest, Priscilla Chigumba, 2018

In 2018 he was arrested for allegedly retweeting a tweet from a parody account pretending to belong to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba.[1] [2]

Shadaya pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.[3]

After his conviction, Shadaya engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers who filed a notice before the court saying he was pressured to plead guilty.[4]

2021 Snoop Dogg endorsement

Shadaya attained more recognition, after United States rapper Snoop Dogg endorsed him. Snoop shared a tweet by Shadaya on his Instagram page which read, Y’all fellas better stop going broke to prove you’re not broke to b*tches who are broke. Following this repost, social media users applauded Shadaya for being recognized by an international artist.

March 2022 interview

In March 2022, Tawona Knight Shadaya began trending on Twitter an interview with with local podcasters Denny J and Run G on the Denny J Show. A large part of the discussion was on how Run G, (the female host) was so combative, rude and extremely emotional as Shadaya was expressing his philosophy. It reportedly led to social media siding with the anti-feminist social media influencer (Shadaya). [5]





Rihanna and Asap Rocky, 2023

In February 2023, Shadaya attracted insults and criticism on Twitter after he tweeted shaming celebrity couple Rihanna and Asap Rocky, saying the latter had failed to lead in the couple's marriage. [6] [7]

On 16 February 2022, Shadaya commented on the viral Vogue Magazine cover with Rihanna leading the way holding Asap’s hand while he carried their baby. Shadaya posted the photo on Twitter with the caption:

The emasculation of men continues…you can already tell who the man in this relationship is… that dude about to be a proud mother of two.

The tweet was viewed by tens of millions of people but it seemingly angered Rihanna's fans and feminists who derided the social commentator.