|Nikki
|Born
|Nicola
|Residence
|Harare
|Known for
|Radio DJ at Star FM
|Website
|www
Nikki (full name Nicola Dora) is a journalist, radio presenter and professional MC. She is currently employed by Star FM where she hosts The Breakfast Club show which she co-hosts with ET (Emphraim Tagu).
Career
Star FM
Nikki got into radio after she saw an advert in a Sunday newspaper and decided to audition for the job at Star FM.
“I saw an article in a newspaper at church advertising for the auditions. I went for the auditions which had more than 1 500 people. At that time my daughter who is five now, was two years old. I went with her. I remember asking KVG (Kudzai Violet Guwara) who by then was a total stranger to me, to hold my baby while it was my turn to go for my auditions. Surprisingly I got in. I got the job that day,” [1]
Pictures
Trivia
- Nikki is part of her church's praise and worship team, which she has said she takes very seriously.
- Nikki is married and has a daughter
References
- ↑ Shingirai Huni , Meet Nikki — the Star FM presenter, The Chronicle, Pblished: 5 Apr 2015, Retrieved: 25 Jun 2018