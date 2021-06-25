Pindula

==Trivia==
 
==Trivia==
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references />
 
<references />
[[Category:Radio Presenters]]
 
[[Category:Radio Presenters]]
[[Category: Radio Personalities]]
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
 
[[Category:Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Celebrities]]

Nikki
Nikki in the Stars.jpg
BornNicola
ResidenceHarare
Known forRadio DJ at Star FM
Websitewww.nikkiinthestars.co.zw

Nikki (full name Nicola Dora) is a journalist, radio presenter and professional MC. She is currently employed by Star FM where she hosts The Breakfast Club show which she co-hosts with ET (Emphraim Tagu).

Career

Star FM

Nikki got into radio after she saw an advert in a Sunday newspaper and decided to audition for the job at Star FM.

“I saw an article in a newspaper at church advertising for the auditions. I went for the auditions which had more than 1 500 people. At that time my daughter who is five now, was two years old. I went with her. I remember asking KVG (Kudzai Violet Guwara) who by then was a total stranger to me, to hold my baby while it was my turn to go for my auditions. Surprisingly I got in. I got the job that day,” [1]


Pictures

  • Nikki

  • Nikki

  • Nikki

  • Nicola Dora also known as Nikki

  • Nikki in the Studio

  • Nicola Dora Portrait

  • Nikki at the Studio

  • Nikki in a Kensys advert

Trivia

  • Nikki is part of her church's praise and worship team, which she has said she takes very seriously.
  • Nikki is married and has a daughter

References

  1. Shingirai Huni , Meet Nikki — the Star FM presenter, The Chronicle, Pblished: 5 Apr 2015, Retrieved: 25 Jun 2018
