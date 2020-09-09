Difference between revisions of "Nikolai Vladimirovic Krasilnikov"

Nikolai Vladimirovic Krasilnikov

Nikolai Vladimirovic Krasiilnikov is a Russian diplomat who is the Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Background

He was born on 6 July 1967 and graduated from Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1991. He is married with two daughters and a son.

Diplomatic Career

1994-1998 – Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Zambia;

2000-2001 – Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Namibia;

2001-2005 – Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia;

2007‑2008 – Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of South Africa;

2008-2012 – Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States of America;

2014-2019 – Deputy Director of the Department of Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Nikolai was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zimbabwe and to the Republic of Malawi by the Decrees of the President of the Russian Federation No.297 of June 26, 2019 and No.362 of August 01, 2019.[1]

Covid-19 Donations

On 9 September 2020, he handed over 8 tons of Russian humanitarian aid to fight Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Zimbabwe to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House. The relief aid consists of PCR test-kits, masks, PPE's & sanitizers.[2]













References