Nilton Terroso is a Portuguese coach who coaches Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

He was born in Remiremont, France. His family decided to move to British Columbia, Canada, when he was one year old.

Nilton Terroso was born in France and also lived in Canada as a teenager. Terroso is a dual citizen of Portugal and Canada.[1][2]

Age

Nilton Terroso was born on September 13, 1979.[2]

Education

Nilton Terroso then enrolled for High-Performance football coaching in the United Kingdom in 2005. He is also a holder of a Uefa A coaching license.[3]

He spent 10 years (2005-2015) in the UK, initially educating himself academically in football-specific sports science and high-performance soccer coaching at the University of Glamorgan and South Wales.[2] Terroso is a qualified UEFA B licence coach, having completed a degree in football coaching and performance plus sports science.[4]

Career

Before moving to Portugal in 1995 to play professional football, Torroso represented the British Columbia provincial team and in the Canadian National Championships and also represented Canada Under-23 in the 2001 Francophone Games.

In Portugal, he played for S.C. Lourinhanense, a well-known feeder club for Sporting Lisbon between 1995-2002.[2]

Coaching

Terroso began his coaching career as Head of Sports Science at Cardiff City FC academy, while also being assistant coach and fitness coach to the Under-18s and head coach of the Under-15s.

In 2015 he moved back to Portugal to pursue his coaching career. Terroso was invited to become head coach of Atletico Clube de Portugal in the Portuguese Second Division.

Nilton Terroso once worked as head of sports science and a fitness coach at Cardiff City when Ole Gunnar Solskjær was coach. He was Cardiff City’s head of Sports Science and Fitness Coach when the club returned to the English Premiership after a 51-year absence in 2013.

This was after they won the Football League Championship in the 2012/13 season. In 2011 Terroso was invited by Malky Mackay to join the Cardiff City FC senior management coaching staff as head of Sports Science and Fitness Coach. He fulfilled that role for the next three seasons, including reaching the English League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium (2011/12) and the 2012-2013 season in which Cardiff City were champions and ensured their promotion to the English Premier League.

In 2014, while continuing to work alongside the senior team, he was appointed the Head Coach of the Cardiff City Professional Development Squad (U-23 team) by the senior team manager Ole Solskjaer

He joined Bulawayo Chiefs in October 2021.[1][2]