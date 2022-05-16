<blockquote>"Nimrod is one of the late Mutumwa Taguta’s sons. The process of choosing the successor takes time and it started long back, well before our late father fell ill. Nimrod would always accompany our father on the various missions they embarked on in and outside the country. All congregants have accepted the new leader and everyone is following the dictates of the spirit. Rebellious members will be excommunicated just like what happened to Clements Momberume who rebelled when our late father was ordained."</blockquote><ref name="MP">Cletus Mushanawani, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/mutumwa-nimrod-takes-over-reins-of-johane-marange/ Mutumwa Nimrod takes over reins of Johane Marange], ''The Manica Post'', Published: May 13, 2022, Retrieved: May 15, 2022</ref>

Mutumwa Nimrod Taguta is the leader of Johane Marange Apostolic Church. Nimrod was ordained Johane Marange Apostolic Church High Priest after the death of his father Noah Taguta.

Background

His father had 25 wives. Nimrod Taguta has 124 siblings.[1]

He is the grandson of Arnold Momberume who was an elder brother to the founder of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church, Johane Momberume.[2]





Ordainment As Johane Marange Apostolic Church High Priest

According to family spokesperson Phillip Taguta, Nimrod was chosen and anointed by Mutumwa Noah Taguta, while he was still alive. Phillip Taguta is quoted by The Manica Post as having said:

"Nimrod is one of the late Mutumwa Taguta’s sons. The process of choosing the successor takes time and it started long back, well before our late father fell ill. Nimrod would always accompany our father on the various missions they embarked on in and outside the country. All congregants have accepted the new leader and everyone is following the dictates of the spirit. Rebellious members will be excommunicated just like what happened to Clements Momberume who rebelled when our late father was ordained."

[3]

