In July 2018, she revealed on Facebook that she suffers from epilepsy.<ref name="TC">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/people-shun-me-because-of-my-condition-ninja-lipsy/ People shun me because of my condition: Ninja Lipsy], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 14, 2018, Retrieved: April 1, 2022</ref>

Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy '''Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe'''. She did her secondary education at [[Highfield High School]].<ref name="fb"> [https://www.facebook.com/tendazvaitwalipsy.chitimbe/about About]], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015</ref>

Ninja Lipsy, is a Zimdancehall artist. Ninja Lipsy is popularly known for songs that include Kumaninja and Mababie Anoita.

Background

Career

She rose to fame when she featured on Winky D 's song called "Taitirana". The song proved to be very popular and had an accompanying video which was played regularly on ZBC tv channel.





Discography

Mababie anoita

Akabata moyo wangu

Kumaninja

Awards

Nominated for the best Female Artist Award

Videos

