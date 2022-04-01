Difference between revisions of "Ninja Lipsy"
Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy '''Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe'''. She did her secondary education at [[Highfield High School]].<ref name="fb"> [https://www.facebook.com/tendazvaitwalipsy.chitimbe/about About]], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015</ref>
Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy '''Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe'''. She did her secondary education at [[Highfield High School]].<ref name="fb"> [https://www.facebook.com/tendazvaitwalipsy.chitimbe/about About]], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
Ninja Lipsy, is a Zimdancehall artist. Ninja Lipsy is popularly known for songs that include Kumaninja and Mababie Anoita.
Background
Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe. She did her secondary education at Highfield High School.[1]
In July 2018, she revealed on Facebook that she suffers from epilepsy.[2]
Career
She rose to fame when she featured on Winky D 's song called "Taitirana". The song proved to be very popular and had an accompanying video which was played regularly on ZBC tv channel.
Discography
- Mababie anoita
- Akabata moyo wangu
- Kumaninja
Awards
2014 Zimdacehall Awards
- Nominated for the best Female Artist Award
Videos
References
- ↑ About], Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, People shun me because of my condition: Ninja Lipsy, The Chronicle, Published: July 14, 2018, Retrieved: April 1, 2022