Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ninja Lipsy"

Page Discussion
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 30: Line 30:
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy '''Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe'''. She did her secondary education at [[Highfield High School]].<ref name="fb"> [https://www.facebook.com/tendazvaitwalipsy.chitimbe/about About]], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015</ref>
 
Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy '''Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe'''. She did her secondary education at [[Highfield High School]].<ref name="fb"> [https://www.facebook.com/tendazvaitwalipsy.chitimbe/about About]], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015</ref>
 +
 +
In July 2018, she revealed on Facebook that she suffers from epilepsy.<ref name="TC">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/people-shun-me-because-of-my-condition-ninja-lipsy/ People shun me because of my condition: Ninja Lipsy], ''The Chronicle'', Published: July 14, 2018, Retrieved: April 1, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 72: Line 74:
 
|title=About Ninja Lipsy - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title=About Ninja Lipsy - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia, Ninja Lipsy, Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe, Lipsy Chitimbe, Kumaninja, Mababie Anoita, Zimdancehall, Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Nominees, Harare, Zimbabwe, Profile, Biography of, Who is, Ninja Lipsy Free Music Download, Maninja
+
|keywords=Wikipedia, Ninja Lipsy, Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe, Lipsy Chitimbe, Kumaninja, Ninja Lipsy Free Music Download, Ninja Lipsy Biography
 
|description=
 
|description=
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Ninja Lipsy Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]

Latest revision as of 09:27, 1 April 2022

Ninja Lipsy Zimdancehall.jpg
Ninja Lipsy, Zimdancehall, Maninja
Ninja Lipsy
Background information
Birth nameTendazvaitwa Chitimbe
Also known asLipsy
Born (1987-04-03) April 3, 1987 (age 34)
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall Musician
Years active2010-present
LabelsManinja

Ninja Lipsy, is a Zimdancehall artist. Ninja Lipsy is popularly known for songs that include Kumaninja and Mababie Anoita.

Background

Ninja Lipsy was born Lipsy Tendazvaitwa Chitimbe. She did her secondary education at Highfield High School.[1]

In July 2018, she revealed on Facebook that she suffers from epilepsy.[2]

Career

She rose to fame when she featured on Winky D 's song called "Taitirana". The song proved to be very popular and had an accompanying video which was played regularly on ZBC tv channel.

Articles You Might Like


Discography

  • Mababie anoita
  • Akabata moyo wangu
  • Kumaninja

Awards

2014 Zimdacehall Awards

  • Nominated for the best Female Artist Award

Videos

Ninja Lipsy video



Ninja Lipsy video




References

  1. About], Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 5, 2015
  2. Bongani Ndlovu, People shun me because of my condition: Ninja Lipsy, The Chronicle, Published: July 14, 2018, Retrieved: April 1, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ninja_Lipsy&oldid=116262"