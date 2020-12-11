Difference between revisions of "Nixon Mandere"

In July 2018, Nixon Mandere was elected to Ward 23 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1195 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Hurungwe RDC with 1195 votes, beating Chamunorwa Jingura of MDC-Alliance with 914 votes, Tapiwa Mukangaza, independent with 117 votes and Zvidzai Chidoma of PRC with 60 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]