Difference between revisions of "Nixon Mandere"

In July 2018, Nixon Mandere was elected to Ward 23 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1195 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Hurungwe RDC with 1195 votes, beating Chamunorwa Jingura of MDC-Alliance with 914 votes, Tapiwa Mukangaza, independent with 117 votes and Zvidzai Chidoma of PRC with 60 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
