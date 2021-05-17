Difference between revisions of "Njelele Secondary School"

(No difference)

Njelele Government Secondary School (or Njelele High School) is in Gokwe, Midlands Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.



Location

Address: P. Bag 6101, Gokwe

Telephone: 059 2465, 055 592917, 055 592465

Cell:

Email:

Web: Face Book [1]



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information