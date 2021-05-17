Difference between revisions of "Njelele Secondary School"
Njelele Government Secondary School (or Njelele High School) is in Gokwe, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: P. Bag 6101, Gokwe
Telephone: 059 2465, 055 592917, 055 592465
Cell:
Email:
Web: Face Book [1]
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.