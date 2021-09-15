Difference between revisions of "Njube Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 10:52, 15 September 2021
Njube Secondary School is in Phelandaba, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:Cnr B Burombo and Taylor Ave, Phelandaba, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09407499
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Former Students, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/njubehigh/ Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Njube High School students stage demo over fees hike, Nehanda Radio, 21 January 2020. https://nehandaradio.com/2020/01/21/njube-high-school-students-stage-demo-over-fees-hike-pictures/ Students at Njube High School in Bulawayo yesterday staged a demonstration led by A-Level students over a 478% fees hike. The school administration reportedly increased fees from $92 to $440 this term.