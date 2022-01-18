Difference between revisions of "Njube Secondary School"
Former Students, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/njubehigh/
Famous names associated with the school
==Other information==
Njube Secondary School is in Phelandaba, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:Cnr B Burombo and Taylor Ave, Phelandaba, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09407499
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former Students, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/njubehigh/ Famous names associated with the school:
- Marvelous Nakamba, footballer
Other information
Further Reading
Njube High School students stage demo over fees hike, Nehanda Radio, 21 January 2020. https://nehandaradio.com/2020/01/21/njube-high-school-students-stage-demo-over-fees-hike-pictures/ Students at Njube High School in Bulawayo yesterday staged a demonstration led by A-Level students over a 478% fees hike. The school administration reportedly increased fees from $92 to $440 this term.