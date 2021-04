*[[Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu)|Monalisa Henrieta Chavura]] a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite based in South Africa.

*[[Monalisa Henrietta C Zulu (Njuzu)|Monalisa Henrieta Chavura]] a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite based in South Africa.

Njuzu is a Shona word that refers to a Mermaid.

Njuzu may also refer to:

People