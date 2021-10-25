Nkanyiso Makhanya is a South African actor and television personality. Makhanya became a household name as a presenter on the kid's TV show Craz-e. As an actor his first role was on Uzalo as Njeza.

Background

Girlfriend

In September 2020, Makhanya was reported to be dating The Queen actress Ntando Duma's sister Thando Duma.[1]

Car

In October 2020, Nkanyiso Makhanya was reported to own a white stylish Audi.[2]

Education

He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Zululand.

Career

He was an intern at 1KZN TV. Makhanya was hired as a presenter of the kids' TV show Craz-e in 2015.[3]

Acting Career

In September 2018, he announced he was leaving Craz-e to pursue other projects. A little over a month later Nkanyiso Makhanya returned to screens on South Africa's biggest soapie Uzalo. He played the role of Nkululeko Njeza Xaba a young adult that is imprisoned after trying to provide for and protect his family. Njeza went to jail for killing his abusive father in hopes of protecting his loved ones. In November 2021, Makhanya's character Njeza was arrested for gender-based violence on Uzalo.

Makhanya also featured on the Moja Love series Hope.[4][5]

Nkanyiso Makhanya auditioned for the first season of Uzalo in 2015 and did not get the part. It was his first acting audition. He auditioned in Johannesburg because he did not know about the Durban auditions. Makhanya took a bus, got there at 6 am and only auditioned at 6 pm.[6][7]