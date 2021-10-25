Difference between revisions of "Nkanyiso Makhanya"
|Nkanyiso Makhanya
|Born
|May 23, 1993
KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
|Known for
|Being a TV presenter and Actor
|Website
|www
Nkanyiso Makhanya is a South African actor and television personality. Makhanya became a household name as a presenter on the kid's TV show Craz-e. As an actor his first role was on Uzalo as Njeza.
Background
Girlfriend
In September 2020, Makhanya was reported to be dating The Queen actress Ntando Duma's sister Thando Duma.[1]
Car
In October 2020, Nkanyiso Makhanya was reported to own a white stylish Audi.[2]
Education
He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Zululand.
Career
He was an intern at 1KZN TV. Makhanya was hired as a presenter of the kids' TV show Craz-e in 2015.[3]
Acting Career
In September 2018, he announced he was leaving Craz-e to pursue other projects. A little over a month later Nkanyiso Makhanya returned to screens on South Africa's biggest soapie Uzalo. He played the role of Nkululeko Njeza Xaba a young adult that is imprisoned after trying to provide for and protect his family. Njeza went to jail for killing his abusive father in hopes of protecting his loved ones. In November 2021, Makhanya's character Njeza was arrested for gender-based violence on Uzalo.
Makhanya also featured on the Moja Love series Hope.[4][5]
Nkanyiso Makhanya auditioned for the first season of Uzalo in 2015 and did not get the part. It was his first acting audition. He auditioned in Johannesburg because he did not know about the Durban auditions. Makhanya took a bus, got there at 6 am and only auditioned at 6 pm.[6][7]
References
- ↑ Sharon Chirisa, Uzalo Njeza Dating The Queen Actress Ntando Duma’s Sister In Real Life, iHarare, Published: September 7, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ Soapie Police, Uzalo Actors And Their Luxury Cars, iHarare, Published: October 5, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ Nelly Ndlovu, Getting to know Uzalo’s Nkanyiso Makhanya, News365, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ KYLE ZEEMAN, Nkanyiso Makhanya: Uzalo role will show I'm not just a child star, TimesLive, Published: November 13, 2018, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ Rae Seleme, ‘Uzalo’ November Spoilers: Njeza gets 10 years for assaulting Nosipho, The South African, Published: October 20, 2021, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ NOMVELO MASANGO, 5 minutes with Uzalo's "Njeza", Nkanyiso Makhanya, SowetanLive, Published: February 21, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ Alyssia Birjalal, #YouthDay: From kid presenter to Uzalo actor, IOL, Published: June 16, 2019, Retrieved: October 25, 2021