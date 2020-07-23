Difference between revisions of "Nkanyiso Mbusi Sibindi"

Nkanyiso Mbusi Sibindi is a Zimbabwean lawyer based in United Kingdom and married to popular musician Sandra Ndebele and the couple have a son called Nkanyiso Jr.

Education

He studied at Foundation College in Bulawayo from 1993-1998 and the went on to study at London Metropolitan University where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), Law from 2007-2010.

Wedding

Sandra Ndebele looked stunning. She was arguably prettier than she has been seen in all the pictures and any other footage seen in the Press. She was not the energetic and playful Sandra people know. She was the quiet queen of the castle. One might think it is a transition into being Mrs Sibindi. The groom not known in the public eye, looked smart and happy with a shaven head. His suit was the correct cut. The likes of Sobuza Gula-Ndebele, Jeys Marabini, Lorraine Tsoanele Maphala, Sibusisiwe Dube, Sipho Mazibuko, Sarah Mpofu - Sibanda and a lot more social butterflies made up part of the guest list.[1]









References