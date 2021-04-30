Nkayi District offices are located 158km to the north of [[Bulawayo]], 96km to the west of [[Kwekwe]] and about 300km south-west of [[Harare]]. The Fighting Road links the district to the provincial capital [[Lupane]], which is situated adjacent to Bulawayo - [[Victoria Falls]] highway.

Nkayi District offices are located 158km to the north of [[Bulawayo]], 96km to the west of [[Kwekwe]] and about 300km south-west of [[Harare]]. The Fighting Road links the district to the provincial capital [[Lupane]], which is situated adjacent to Bulawayo - [[Victoria Falls]] highway.

'''[[Nkayi]]''' is is a rural district located to the North-East of [[Matabeleland]] North province. The district is divided into two constituencies, Nkayi North and Nkayi South. The district administration falls under Nkayi Rural District Council which is run by democratically elected councillors and professional council staff.

Nkayi District offices are located 158km to the north of Bulawayo, 96km to the west of Kwekwe and about 300km south-west of Harare. The Fighting Road links the district to the provincial capital Lupane, which is situated adjacent to Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway.

Attractions

Mbazhe Bird Sanctuary; an ecotourism site with a wide range of bird species and aquatic life.

The Gwampa Valley forest which has diversified wildlife which seasonally migrate to and from Hwange National Park.

Population and Economy

The district comprises of thirty (30) administrative boundary wards, 156 villages, 1 growth point and five chiefs presiding over the area with a total population of 109 371 people. The population survives mainly on agri-business. Livestock-rearing constitute 70% of the district’s economic activities.