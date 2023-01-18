Pindula

* [[Nelson Moyo]] of LPZ with 404 votes,  
 
* [[Clerk Mpofu]] of LP with 313 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkayi North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Sithembiso G Nyoni]] of Zanu PF with 5 184 votes or 44.57 percent,
* [[Lameck Ndlovu]] of MDC-T with 5 102 votes or 43.86 percent,
* [[Simon Lusinga]] of MDC with 1 039 votes or 8.93 percent,
* [[Lawrence Siziba]] of ZAPU with 307 votes or 2.64 percent,.
'''Total''' '''11 632 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkayi South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Abednico Bhebhe]] of MDC-T with 7 210 votes or 55.45 percent,
* [[Stars Mathe]] of Zanu PF with 4 104 votes or 31.56 percent,
* [[Mhlupheki Arthur Moyo]] of MDC with 1 416 votes or 10.89 percent,
* [[Samuel Mpofu]] of CTD with 147 votes or 1.13 percent,
* [[Jabulani Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 126 votes or 0.97 percent.
'''Total''' '''13 003 votes'''
  
 
==References==
 
Nkayi is is a rural district located in the North-East of Matabeleland North Province. The district is divided into two constituencies, Nkayi North and Nkayi South. The district administration falls under Nkayi Rural District Council which is run by elected councillors and professional council staff.

Nkayi District offices are located 158km to the north of Bulawayo, 96km to the west of Kwekwe and about 300km south-west of Harare. The Fighting Road links the district to the provincial capital Lupane, which is situated adjacent to Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway.

Nkayi is served by Nkayi Rural District Hospital.
See Fatima Secondary School.
See Hlangabeza Secondary School.
See Nkayi Rural Secondary School.

Attractions

Population and Economy

The district comprises of thirty (30) administrative boundary wards, 156 villages, 1 growth point and five chiefs presiding over the area with a total population of 109 371 people. The population survives mainly on agri-business. Livestock-rearing constitute 70% of the district’s economic activities.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nkayi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 797 voters or 48.91 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi North returned to Parliament:

Total 11 632 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi South returned to Parliament:

Total 13 003 votes

References

