* [[Simon Lusinga]] of MDC with 1 039 votes or 8.93 percent,

* [[Lameck Ndlovu]] of MDC-T with 5 102 votes or 43.86 percent,

* [[ Sithembiso Nyoni| Sithembiso G Nyoni]] of Zanu PF with 5 184 votes or 44.57 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkayi North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Nkayi is is a rural district located in the North-East of Matabeleland North Province. The district is divided into two constituencies, Nkayi North and Nkayi South. The district administration falls under Nkayi Rural District Council which is run by elected councillors and professional council staff.

Nkayi District offices are located 158km to the north of Bulawayo, 96km to the west of Kwekwe and about 300km south-west of Harare. The Fighting Road links the district to the provincial capital Lupane, which is situated adjacent to Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway.

Nkayi is served by Nkayi Rural District Hospital.

See Fatima Secondary School.

See Hlangabeza Secondary School.

See Nkayi Rural Secondary School.



Attractions

Mbazhe Bird Sanctuary; an ecotourism site with a wide range of bird species and aquatic life.

The Gwampa Valley forest which has diversified wildlife which seasonally migrate to and from Hwange National Park.

Population and Economy

The district comprises of thirty (30) administrative boundary wards, 156 villages, 1 growth point and five chiefs presiding over the area with a total population of 109 371 people. The population survives mainly on agri-business. Livestock-rearing constitute 70% of the district’s economic activities.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Nkayi returned to Parliament:

Welshman Mabhena of PF-ZAPU - 25 874 votes.

Samsom Msindo Ndebele of Zanu PF - 760 votes.

Solomon Tongani of UANC - 366 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi returned to Parliament:

Welshman Mabhena of Zanu PF with 16 313 votes,

Rogers Ndlovu of ZUM with 1 182 votes.

Turnout - 19 797 voters or 48.91 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi returned to Parliament:

Abednico Bhebhe of MDC with 15 701 votes,

Obidiah Moyo of Zanu-PF with 5 746 votes,

Maploti Donga of ZAPU with 2 047 votes,

Nelson Moyo of LPZ with 404 votes,

Clerk Mpofu of LP with 313 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkayi South returned to Parliament:

Abednico Bhebhe of MDC-T with 7 210 votes or 55.45 percent,

Stars Mathe of Zanu PF with 4 104 votes or 31.56 percent,

Mhlupheki Arthur Moyo of MDC with 1 416 votes or 10.89 percent,

Samuel Mpofu of CTD with 147 votes or 1.13 percent,

Jabulani Ndlovu of ZAPU with 126 votes or 0.97 percent.

Total 13 003 votes