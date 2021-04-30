Difference between revisions of "Nkayi Rural District Hospital"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 45:
|Line 45:
}}
}}
|−
'''Nkayi Rural District Hospital''' is a health facility in Nkayi, [[Matabeleland North
|+
'''Nkayi Rural District Hospital''' is a health facility in Nkayi, [[Matabeleland North]] .
Latest revision as of 12:16, 30 April 2021
|Nkayi Rural District Hospital
|Links
|Website
|www
Nkayi Rural District Hospital is a health facility in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.