Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nkayi Rural Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nkayi Rural Secondary School''' is in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimba...")
 
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
PHONE NUMBER
 
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Latest revision as of 09:24, 3 June 2021

Nkayi Rural Secondary School is in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nkayi
Telephone: 0558376, 0558709.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nkayi_Rural_Secondary_School&oldid=105326"