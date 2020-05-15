Difference between revisions of "Nkosana Mavule Sibanda"

In July 2018, Nkosana Mavule Sibanda was elected to Ward 13 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 726 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Bubi RDC with 726 votes, beating Paul Mbali Kellie of MDC-Alliance with 218 votes and Thethani Mpengesi of ZAPU with 19 votes. [1]

