Difference between revisions of "Nkosinathi Ncube"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Nkosinathi Ncube is a Zimbabwean business executive. He's the current Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA. Before joining ZIN...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:37, 22 February 2022
Nkosinathi Ncube is a Zimbabwean business executive. He's the current Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA.
Before joining ZINRA Ncube worked in various capacities at mobile telecoms companies including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, and NetOne. He also worked at South African based FinMark Trust.