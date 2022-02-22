From EcoCash he then joined Telecel where he headed the company's Telecash mobile money service. He later left Telecash to join FinMark Trust as Head of its Zimbabwe operation. From FinMark Ncube then joined NetOne Zimbabwe as acting MD for about a year, after which he left to become CEO of Zinara.

He left the banking sector to enter telecoms when he joined Econet Wireless soon after the launch of the EcoCash service in Zimbabwe.

Ncube started off his career at Standard Chartered Bank as an Africa Graduate Trainee and then worked in various banks focusing on product development and innovations. He later worked for NMB and then for Absa in South Africa.

Before joining ZINRA Ncube worked in various capacities at mobile telecoms companies including [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], [[Telecel Zimbabwe]], and [[NetOne]]. He also worked at South African based FinMark Trust.

Before joining ZINRA Ncube worked in various capacities at mobile telecoms companies including [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], [[Telecel Zimbabwe]], and [[NetOne]]. He also worked at South African based FinMark Trust.

Nkosinathi Ncube is a Zimbabwean business executive. He's the current Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA.

Before joining ZINRA Ncube worked in various capacities at mobile telecoms companies including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, and NetOne. He also worked at South African based FinMark Trust.

Career

Ncube started off his career at Standard Chartered Bank as an Africa Graduate Trainee and then worked in various banks focusing on product development and innovations. He later worked for NMB and then for Absa in South Africa.

He left the banking sector to enter telecoms when he joined Econet Wireless soon after the launch of the EcoCash service in Zimbabwe.

From EcoCash he then joined Telecel where he headed the company's Telecash mobile money service. He later left Telecash to join FinMark Trust as Head of its Zimbabwe operation. From FinMark Ncube then joined NetOne Zimbabwe as acting MD for about a year, after which he left to become CEO of Zinara.