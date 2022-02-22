In December 2020, Nkosinathi Ncube was brought before Harare magistrate on allegations of victimising and transferring four subordinates who were interviewed by the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (Zacc) on alleged corruption within the parastatal.<ref name="nd1"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/12/zinara-ceo-in-court ZINARA CEO in court], ''NewsDay, Published: 7 Dec 2020, Accessed: 22 Feb 2022''</ref>

Nkosinathi Ncube is a Zimbabwean business executive. He's the current Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration ZINARA.

Before joining ZINRA Ncube worked in various capacities at mobile telecoms companies including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Telecel Zimbabwe, and NetOne. He also worked at South African based FinMark Trust.

Career

Ncube started off his career at Standard Chartered Bank as an Africa Graduate Trainee and then worked in various banks focusing on product development and innovations. He later worked for NMB and then for Absa in South Africa.

He left the banking sector to enter telecoms when he joined Econet Wireless soon after the launch of the EcoCash service in Zimbabwe. He stayed at Econet for less than a year.[1]

From EcoCash he then joined Telecel where he headed the company's Telecash mobile money service. He later left Telecash to join FinMark Trust as Head of its Zimbabwe operation. From FinMark Ncube then joined NetOne Zimbabwe as acting MD for about a year, after which he left to become CEO of Zinara in September 2020.

Zinara

In December 2020, Nkosinathi Ncube was brought before Harare magistrate on allegations of victimising and transferring four subordinates who were interviewed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on alleged corruption within the parastatal.[2]